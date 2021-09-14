Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,183 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $316,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 285.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 27 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

NYSE SHOP traded down $11.27 on Tuesday, hitting $1,465.60. 6,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,317. The firm has a market cap of $182.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37, a P/E/G ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,517.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,321.94. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

