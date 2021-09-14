Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 117,604 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 16.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 834,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,604 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $262,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Money Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.5% in the second quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 297.1% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 52,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 61,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,606,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.87. 36,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,840,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $366.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $341.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

