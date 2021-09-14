TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Increased to $264.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $246.00 to $264.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLD. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.67.
Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $223.43 on Friday. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $146.50 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.62 and its 200-day moving average is $206.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.53.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in TopBuild by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 69.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.
TopBuild Company Profile
TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.
