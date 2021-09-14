TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Increased to $264.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $246.00 to $264.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLD. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.67.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $223.43 on Friday. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $146.50 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.62 and its 200-day moving average is $206.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in TopBuild by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 69.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

