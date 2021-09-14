Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a growth of 9,181.8% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.6 days.

Times Neighborhood stock remained flat at $$0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Times Neighborhood has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55.

Times Neighborhood Company Profile

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential properties non-residential properties.

