Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a growth of 9,181.8% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.6 days.
Times Neighborhood stock remained flat at $$0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Times Neighborhood has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55.
Times Neighborhood Company Profile
