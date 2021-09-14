Tieton Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. AdvanSix accounts for approximately 4.5% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 829.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE ASIX traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $37.01. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $38.39.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

