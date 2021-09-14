Tieton Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Key Tronic comprises approximately 3.0% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 7.94% of Key Tronic worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 395,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Key Tronic by 27.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTCC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,119. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.68. Key Tronic Co. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $134.60 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

