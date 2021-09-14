Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $532,000 Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,216,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,650,000 after buying an additional 1,952,217 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 394,502 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,390,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 390,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 493,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

SVC opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 3.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

