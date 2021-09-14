Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Holdings Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) by 67.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,762 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Theratechnologies were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 16.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 56,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ THTX opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 112.84%. The business had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Theratechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Theratechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

