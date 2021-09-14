TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.65 Million

Brokerages expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report sales of $26.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.94 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $19.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $99.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.04 million to $101.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $202.97 million, with estimates ranging from $180.73 million to $225.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXMD shares. Cowen decreased their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of TXMD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. 12,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,506,186. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a market cap of $321.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.89.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 196,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,522.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $81,203.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 961,000 shares of company stock valued at $697,070. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,173 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 70.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

