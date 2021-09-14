The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 12.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after buying an additional 2,858,483 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after buying an additional 1,382,439 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth $83,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,311,000 after buying an additional 1,030,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.47.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.69.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

