The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 98421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The India Fund by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 241,493 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in The India Fund by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 48,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 26,508 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $556,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

