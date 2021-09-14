The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,363.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,783.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 69,783 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

