The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 90.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ TERN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. 2,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,452. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $276.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28. Equities analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,406,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,853,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,611,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,753,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,571,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

