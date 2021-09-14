The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $140.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $140.00 target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.39% from the company’s previous close.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Shares of AAPL opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its stake in Apple by 3.9% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 155,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,305,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,585,775,000 after buying an additional 1,175,764 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Apple by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 98,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

