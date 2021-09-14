The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.’s (NYSE:NAPA) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 14th

The Duckhorn Portfolio’s (NYSE:NAPA) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 14th. The Duckhorn Portfolio had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

NYSE:NAPA opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $24.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.