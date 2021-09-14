The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 21,691 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $1,557,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average of $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

