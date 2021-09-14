The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 141.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,814 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CG. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 897.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,472 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $18,891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,473,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 402,017 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 1,608,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $93,560,278.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 16,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $804,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CG. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ CG opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.