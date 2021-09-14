The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,477 shares of company stock valued at $40,210,412. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.14. 144,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day moving average is $95.11. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $130.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

