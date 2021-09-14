The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKIN. Benchmark raised their target price on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

Shares of SKIN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,104. The Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $734,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.