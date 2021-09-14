Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Raised to $58.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.40.

NYSE:TDC opened at $50.46 on Friday. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Teradata by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 78.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

