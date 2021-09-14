Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.43. Approximately 12,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 19,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. New Street Research lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.8813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.17%. Telstra’s payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

