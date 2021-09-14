Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TLSNY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $9.25.
OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $8.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.27.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.