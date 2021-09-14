Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TLSNY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $9.25.

OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $8.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.27.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

