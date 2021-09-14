Tecsys’ (TCS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tecsys (TSE:TCS) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tecsys to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$49.30 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

TSE TCS opened at C$56.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$812.28 million and a P/E ratio of 131.76. Tecsys has a 12-month low of C$27.32 and a 12-month high of C$66.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.58.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$32.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Tecsys will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

