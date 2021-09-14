Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 713 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Insperity were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,668,000 after acquiring an additional 622,496 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after acquiring an additional 500,366 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,761 shares of company stock worth $6,397,677 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.53. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $62.29 and a one year high of $114.33.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

NSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

