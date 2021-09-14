Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $444,000 Investment in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $4,260,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $3,344,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $13,586,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRVA. Truist began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

PRVA stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

