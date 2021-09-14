Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $424,000 Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 17.4% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after acquiring an additional 212,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,199,000 after buying an additional 89,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Shares of MMSI opened at $71.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 143.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. Analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

