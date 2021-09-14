Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,081 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Domtar were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 535.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Domtar by 409.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Domtar in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domtar alerts:

UFS opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Domtar Co. has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.