Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOUR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

NYSE FOUR opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.74. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $104.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -81.56 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,272,000 shares of company stock valued at $358,057,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.