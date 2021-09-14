Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,368 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Associated Banc were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASB. TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

