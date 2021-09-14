Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,298 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LiveRamp were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RAMP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,385,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,875,000 after purchasing an additional 179,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

RAMP opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.36 and a beta of 1.17. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.