TE-FOOD Trading 3.7% Higher This Week (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $22.41 million and $68,690.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00059163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00143392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.05 or 0.00760447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

