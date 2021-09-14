TD Securities Increases Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$12.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reissued a $10.00 rating and issued a C$11.50 price target (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares raised Bird Construction from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Laurentian increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.82.

TSE:BDT opened at C$10.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.13. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$5.92 and a 52-week high of C$10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of C$547.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

