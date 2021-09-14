TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) versus Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Head to Head Analysis

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) and TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and TCR2 Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 287.76%. TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $41.38, suggesting a potential upside of 125.48%. Given Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and TCR2 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -46.05% -43.21% TCR2 Therapeutics N/A -27.82% -25.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and TCR2 Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.91 million ($4.49) -1.09 TCR2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.12 million ($2.40) -7.65

TCR2 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 62.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics beats Checkmate Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle in May 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

