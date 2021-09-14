Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

