TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Down to $60.59

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.59, but opened at $58.08. TaskUs shares last traded at $61.04, with a volume of 2,059 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TASK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.48.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.96 million. TaskUs’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $221,829,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at $77,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at $34,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at $32,439,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at $30,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

