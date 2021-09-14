Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,397 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $66,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Target by 619.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,121 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3,162.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,574,000 after acquiring an additional 727,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 269.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $195,707,000 after acquiring an additional 720,285 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.98. The company had a trading volume of 26,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.57. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $146.45 and a 1-year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

