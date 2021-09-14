Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.53.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,585. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target has a twelve month low of $146.45 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The stock has a market cap of $118.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Target by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.