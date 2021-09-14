Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $129.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes delivered better-than-expected revenues for the second quarter of 2021. Solid performance in the quarter was driven by both new customer demand and increasing renewal purchases from the company’s installed base. Strong domestic and international pump sales along with robust domestic and international pump shipments are impressive. Expansion of gross margin and a raised 2021 sales forecast bode well for the stock. Continued adoption of the company’s t:slim X2 insulin pumps by both new and existing users look encouraging as well. Tandem Diabetes has been outperforming the industry for the past three months. However, escalating costs and expenses are putting pressure on bottom line.Continued impact of the pandemic on the company’s global operations poses a threat. A tough competitive landscape is a major concern.”

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Shares of TNDM opened at $119.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,396.88 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $130.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.21 and a 200 day moving average of $95.41.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $37,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 434.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.