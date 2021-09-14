Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the August 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TWND remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 108,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,680. Tailwind Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWND. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tailwind Acquisition by 1,050.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tailwind Acquisition by 400.0% in the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

