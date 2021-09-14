Tadpole Finance Market Cap Hits $2.54 Million (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $17,449.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $11.00 or 0.00023936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00078833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00121484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.11 or 0.00172079 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,973.41 or 1.00002142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.41 or 0.07226956 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.95 or 0.00915658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002900 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

