Syscoin (SYS) Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Syscoin has a market cap of $179.49 million and $7.00 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.87 or 0.00388632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 619,084,845 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

