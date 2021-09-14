SYNC Network Price Tops $0.0293 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $14,100.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.45 or 0.00432852 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002341 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.64 or 0.01145225 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 720.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000075 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,735,392 coins and its circulating supply is 120,083,562 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

