Swiss National Bank Sells 8,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 349,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BOX were worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BOX by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of BOX opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.78. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,490,090. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

