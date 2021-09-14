Swiss National Bank Purchases 22,100 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $9,219,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,221,626 shares of company stock valued at $41,340,942. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPRO opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.30 and a beta of 0.35.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.