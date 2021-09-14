Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

SWX opened at $69.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.