Swiss National Bank Buys 6,800 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 50,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 30,221 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 79.8% in the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 45,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

PNM Resources stock opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.46%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

