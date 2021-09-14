Susquehanna Bancshares Upgrades KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Positive

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $475.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $380.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KLAC. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.61.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $5.25 on Tuesday, hitting $360.85. 5,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,079. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.36 and a 200 day moving average of $320.09. KLA has a twelve month low of $174.70 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,222 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KLA by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

