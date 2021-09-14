Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) Director ZCR Corp. Purchases 400,000 Shares of Stock

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) Director ZCR Corp. purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,598,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,455,321.28.

Shares of Superior Gold stock opened at C$0.53 on Tuesday. Superior Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.57 million and a P/E ratio of 12.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.68.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$42.27 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

