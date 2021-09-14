Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

SMCI traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,609. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $396,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 23.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

