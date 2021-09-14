Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) rose 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.52. Approximately 5,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 775,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

SUNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

